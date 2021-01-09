Left Menu
Chhattisgarh health minister opposes use of Covaxin

Its use should be avoided untilits complete results are out, Deo told reporters.Asked whether it would be administered to people inChhattisgarh, Deo said, In my opinion, it should not beallowed in the state.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech, has got approval for emergency use alongwith Oxford -AstraZenecaCovishield vaccine. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Saturday said the use of COVID-19 vaccine`Covaxin' must not be allowed in the state as its third-phase trial data has not been published yet.

He said he was not ''confident'' about asking people to take this vaccine.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech, has got approval for emergency use alongwith Oxford -AstraZenecaCovishield vaccine.

''The third phase trial of Covaxin is under process.

The vaccine has been approved for 'emergency use (by the DrugController General of India). Its use should be avoided until its complete results are out,'' Deo told reporters.

Asked whether it would be administered to people in Chhattisgarh, Deo said, ''In my opinion, it should not be allowed in the state. As of now, I am not confident in asking people to accept this vaccine.'' The state recently completed a vaccination dry run inits 28 districts.

