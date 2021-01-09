Left Menu
UK's pandemic death toll passes 80,000

Another 1,035 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the countrys total death toll in the pandemic to over 80,000.The British government reported Saturday that the number of confirmed deaths has reached 80,868, the most in Europe and the worlds fifth-highest pandemic death toll. Hospitals around the UK are under heavy pressure treating COVID-19 patients.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:45 IST
The British government reported Saturday that the number of confirmed deaths has reached 80,868, the most in Europe and the world's fifth-highest pandemic death toll. The United States, Brazil, India and Mexico are in the top four. Hospitals around the UK are under heavy pressure treating COVID-19 patients. London's mayor declared the capital's COVID-19 situation to be critical Friday, when the country's daily reported deaths hit a record high of 1,325.

Official data also show that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has exceeded 3 million.

