Left Menu
Development News Edition

17 Delhi residents have tested positive for UK strain of coronavirus till date

A total of 17 Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain first detected in the UK till date and 10 of them have been discharged from hospital after recovery, sources said on Saturday.After the new strain was detected in the UK in December, the Delhi government had started a door-to-door medical check-up of people who had arrived from the UK previously and persons who came in their contact in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 00:10 IST
17 Delhi residents have tested positive for UK strain of coronavirus till date
After the new strain was detected in the UK in December, the Delhi government had started a door-to-door medical check-up of people who had arrived from the UK previously and persons who came in their contact in the city. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 17 Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain first detected in the UK till date and 10 of them have been discharged from hospital after recovery, sources said on Saturday.

After the new strain was detected in the UK in December, the Delhi government had started a door-to-door medical check-up of people who had arrived from the UK previously and persons who came in their contact in the city. Flights between India and the UK were also suspended after the new strain was detected there.

At least 68 people, including those who returned from the UK and their contacts, were found infected with the coronavirus during the exercise, a source said. All were sent to a separate isolation unit on the premises of the LNJP Hospital.

''Out of them, 17 have tested positive for the coronavirus strain till date. Ten of them have been discharged and just seven such cases are left at the isolation facility of the hospital right now. These cases are part of the door-to-door exercise that was started after the suspension of flights in December,'' a source said.

Sources on Friday had said that 14 residents of the national capital had been found infected with the mutant variant of COVID-19 that was first detected in the UK.

Three more people, who had tested positive for the virus earlier but whose genome sequencing reports were awaited, have now been found to be infected with the new strain, another source said, adding that no new case has come up on Saturday.

Delhi recorded 519 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The infection tally in the city stood at 6.29 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,666, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness -officials

A breakdown in Pakistans national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, officials said.A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system, Pakistans Power Mi...

French city of Marseille gets tougher curfew as new COVID-19 variant discovered

France has imposed a stricter evening curfew in Marseille after authorities said the new variant of the COVID-19 virus initially found in the UK had been discovered in the Mediterranean city. Marseille joined other French cities such as Str...

Man accused of stealing Pelosi's lectern charged in invasion

A Florida man allegedly photographed grinning as he carried away House Speaker Nancy Pelosis lectern after a mob of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the nations Capitol is among the latest people charged in Wednesdays mayhem that ...

Israeli PM gets second dose of COVID-19 shot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine after becoming the first Israeli to be inoculated last month.Israel is in the midst of a third nationwide lockdown after seeing a surg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021