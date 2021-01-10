COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day -health minister
Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday. This week we are opening mass vaccination centres."Reuters | London | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:33 IST
"We've now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there's still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centres."
