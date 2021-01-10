Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP sees 620 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths; 816 discharged

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:22 IST
MP sees 620 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths; 816 discharged

The COVID-19 tally in MadhyaPradesh rose by 620 on Sunday to reach 2,48,597, while thedeath toll increased by 10 and the recovery count by 816, anofficial said.

The toll in the state is 3,711 and the number ofpeople discharged so far stands at 2,37,063, he added.

''Four people died in Indore, and one each in Bhopal,Khargone, Ujjain, Rewa, Betul and Barwani. Of the new cases,Bhopal accounted for 169 and Indore 145, which now have 1,978and 2,328 active cases respectively,'' he said.

Indore's caseload is now 56,539, including 910 deaths,while Bhopal's tally stood at 40,884 with 590 fatalities.

With 25,229 samples being examined in the last 24hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went upto 49,02,643, he said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,48,597, new cases 620, death toll 3,711, recovered 2,37,063,active cases 7823, number of tests so far 49,02,643.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol siege a 'wake-up call' for democracies, top EU diplomat says

The European Unions top diplomat said on Sunday that last weeks siege of the U.S. Capitol exposed the dangers of allowing the degradation of democratic values to go unchecked and disinformation to spread on social media.What we saw on Wedne...

24 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,193

Noida UP, Jan 10 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,193, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 279 from 271 the previous ...

Bird flu: Delhi's Sanjay Lake declared 'alert zone' after 17 more ducks found dead

Amid a bird flu scare in different parts of the country, 17 more ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake here on Sunday, prompting authorities to declare it an alert zone, officials said.This comes a day after the Delhi Development Authority D...

Alexander Lukashenko promises new Belarus draft constitution by end of this year

A new draft constitution for Belarus, which President Alexander Lukashenko has touted as a solution to a political crisis but the opposition rejects as a sham, will be drawn up this year, Lukashenko said in an interview to be broadcast on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021