MP sees 620 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths; 816 discharged

The COVID-19 tally in MadhyaPradesh rose by 620 on Sunday to reach 2,48,597, while thedeath toll increased by 10 and the recovery count by 816, anofficial said.

The toll in the state is 3,711 and the number ofpeople discharged so far stands at 2,37,063, he added.

''Four people died in Indore, and one each in Bhopal,Khargone, Ujjain, Rewa, Betul and Barwani. Of the new cases,Bhopal accounted for 169 and Indore 145, which now have 1,978and 2,328 active cases respectively,'' he said.

Indore's caseload is now 56,539, including 910 deaths,while Bhopal's tally stood at 40,884 with 590 fatalities.

With 25,229 samples being examined in the last 24hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went upto 49,02,643, he said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,48,597, new cases 620, death toll 3,711, recovered 2,37,063,active cases 7823, number of tests so far 49,02,643.

