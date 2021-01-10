One more dies of COVID-19 in Mizoram, toll rises to 9

Mizoram reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Sunday, pushing the death toll in the state tonine, a health department official said.

The 57-year-old man succumbed to the virus at ZoramMedical College (ZMC) near Aizawl, he said.

The state also registered 17 fresh cases, includingfour security personnel, taking the tally to 4,292.

Mizoram now has 91 active cases, while 4,192 peoplehave recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the'COVID-19 No Tolerance Drive' to contain the spread of thevirus, another official said.

It was to be in force till Monday.

Under existing guidelines, all educationalinstitutions, training institutes, religious places, cinemahalls, auditorium, community halls, picnic spots and swimmingpools are closed.

Assembly of more than five people is also prohibitedin public places.

Night curfew from 8 pm to 4:30 am is imposed in alldistrict headquarters, including state capital Aizawl.

