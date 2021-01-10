Haryana records one more COVID-19 death, 234 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,950 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 234 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,64,955, a health department bulletin issued here said. The only fatality was reported from the state's Hisar district, it said.

Among other districts to report new cases include Gurgaon (73) and Faridabad (36).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,510 and 2,59,495 people have so far been discharged after recovery. The recovery rate is 97.94 per cent, it said.

