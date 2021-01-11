Russian wealth fund says, Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for use

Russian wealth fund says, Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for useReuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 01:40 IST
Algeria has registered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use, becoming the first African country to do, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Sunday.
Russia said last month it had signed a contract with Algeria to supply it with the vaccine.
