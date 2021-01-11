Left Menu
Development News Edition

China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case rise in over 5 months

Though the new cases being reported in recent days remain a small fraction of what the country saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020, authorities are moving aggressively to curb the spread of the disease and prevent another national wave of infections. Shijiazhuang, Hebei's capital and the epicentre of the new outbreak in the province, is in lockdown, with people and vehicles barred from leaving the city as authorities move to curb the spread of the disease.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 07:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 07:07 IST
China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case rise in over 5 months

Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the country's national health authority said on Monday, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing continued to rise.

A county in the northeastern Heilongjiang province on Monday moved into lockdown after reporting new novel coronavirus infections, state television also reported separately. Hebei accounted for 82 of the 85 new local infections reported on Jan. 10, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement, with Liaoning Province also reporting two new cases and Beijing reporting one new case. The country also saw 18 new imported infections from overseas.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 103, the highest since 127 cases were reported on July 30. Though the new cases being reported in recent days remain a small fraction of what the country saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020, authorities are moving aggressively to curb the spread of the disease and prevent another national wave of infections.

Shijiazhuang, Hebei's capital and the epicentre of the new outbreak in the province, is in lockdown, with people and vehicles barred from leaving the city as authorities move to curb the spread of the disease. Public transport in the city has also been halted. The city's steps are in line with a usual package of COVID-19 restrictions local authorities in China implement when they see a cluster emerge.

Wangkui county, under the jurisdiction of Suihua city in Heilongjiang province, reported eight new asymptomatic cases and moved on Monday to close all non-essential businesses, banned people from leaving the city and blocked all non-essential traffic, state television also reported. Each family in the county can have one person leave their home once every three days to buy necessities, the report said.

Hebei's highway authority said on Monday that multiple sections of highways in the province have been closed for COVID-19 prevention and that vehicles registered to Shijiazhuang and Xingtai will be asked to go back. The latter city has also reported COVID-19 cases in recent days. The NHC reported 76 new asymptomatic patients for all of mainland China, up from 27 a day earlier. China does not count these individuals, who are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease but not exhibiting symptoms, as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,536, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lenovo unveils smart glasses with 1080p displays and 8MP RGB camera

At the virtual CES 2021, Lenovo unveiled ThinkReality A3, a next-generation augmented reality AR solution and one of the most advanced and versatile enterprise smart glasses to arrive in the market, to help transform work across many levels...

South Korea's Moon says will make 'last-ditch' effort for N.Korea breakthrough

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he remains committed to engaging with North Korea, and that cooperation on issues such as anti-epidemic work could help lead to a breakthrough in stalled talks in the last years of his term....

U.S. House Democrats to pursue impeachment if Trump not removed

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats plan a vote on Monday to urge Vice President Mike Pence to take steps to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters deadly storming of the Capitol, before attempting to impeach him...

Mixed signals for N.Korean leader's sister as Kim seeks to cement power

The name of North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns sister was missing from a new list of the ruling Workers Partys powerful politburo, according to state media KCNA on Monday, sending mixed signals about her status after years of increasing clout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021