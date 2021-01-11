Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trust COVID-19 vaccines, no need for unnecessary questions, says Rajasthan Health Minister

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma hit out at those questioning the efficacy of vaccines, stating that trials have been conducted and there is no time to raise apprehensions over inoculation drive.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 08:45 IST
Trust COVID-19 vaccines, no need for unnecessary questions, says Rajasthan Health Minister
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma hit out at those questioning the efficacy of vaccines, stating that trials have been conducted and there is no time to raise apprehensions over inoculation drive. "We should trust vaccines. When the government of India is providing vaccines, I do not think there arises any reason for unnecessary questions. Trials have also been conducted. When Prime Minister himself held a meeting with everyone, I do not think it is time to question vaccines," Sharma said while addressing media here on Sunday.

Several political leaders have been targeting the Centre over the authenticity of COVID-19 vaccines. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said that the emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccine--Covaxin is premature and could be dangerous as it is still under phase 3 trial. He had urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to wait till full trials of the vaccine are completed.Taking to Twitter, Member of Parliament from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram had said, "The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous."

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta had said that the Central Government must adjudge the authenticity, relevance and utility of any vaccine before its roll-out."I would just like to say that before using any vaccine, the Central Government should adjudge its authenticity, relevance and utility. Its proper exercise is essential. People of this country should not be made lab rats," Jharkhand Health had told reporters on Saturday. Days after COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Sunday.The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the rig...

Over 30 birds found dead in Rishikesh

Over 30 birds have been found dead at different places in and around Rishikesh creating a bird flu scare in the town.Twenty-eight crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS, Rishikesh premises, one death was reported from Bees Bigha loca...

'Big thing': Taiwan praises U.S. move to lift curbs on ties

A U.S. removal of curbs on interactions with Taiwan officials is a big thing, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday, welcoming the step as a major boost for relations with the islands most important global backer. U.S. Secretary of Stat...

Outgoing U.S. Capitol police chief says House, Senate officials hamstrung his efforts- Washington Post

Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police chief Steven Sund told the Washington Post newspaper in an interview that House of Representatives and Senate security officials had hamstrung his efforts to call in the National Guard.Sund said his supervisors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021