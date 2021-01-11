Left Menu
Development News Edition

No. of fresh COVID-19 fatalities below 170 in India after 229 days

This has led to a net decline of 809 from the active caseload, the ministry said.The total number of recovered cases in the country stands at 1,00,92,909.The gap between recoveries and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 99 lakh and presently stands at 98,70,383, the ministry said.The national COVID-19 recovery rate has also improved to 96.43 per cent as on date.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:57 IST
No. of fresh COVID-19 fatalities below 170 in India after 229 days

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A declining number of fresh COVID-19 cases and a high rate of recovery have resulted in a continuous fall in the country's active caseload, which accounts for only 2.13 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of daily new fatalities has also declined substantially in the country. On Monday, less than 170 such deaths were recorded after 229 days, the ministry said.

''Declining new cases and high rate of recovery have in tandem resulted in continuous fall in the country's active caseload on a sustained basis,'' the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has fallen to 2.25 lakh, which accounts for just 2.13 per cent of the total number of coronavirus cases in the country.

A total of 16,959 COVID-19 patients have recovered in a span of 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 809 from the active caseload, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases in the country stands at 1,00,92,909.

''The gap between recoveries and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 99 lakh and presently stands at 98,70,383,'' the ministry said.

''The national COVID-19 recovery rate has also improved to 96.43 per cent as on date. This is amongst the highest the world over,'' it highlighted.

Ten states and Union territories have accounted for 78.56 per cent of the new recoveries.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of 4,659 single-day recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (2,302) and Chhattisgarh (962).

The ministry said 80.25 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in nine states and Union territories.

Kerala has also reported the highest number of 4,545 fresh cases, followed by Maharashtra (3,558).

A total of 161 case fatalities were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours.

Six states and Union territories have accounted for 69.57 per cent of the fresh deaths.

Maharashtra (34) saw the maximum number of casualties, followed by Kerala (23) and West Bengal (19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP will return to power in Assam in 2021 assembly polls as current dispensation have ensured all-round development of state in last five years: Party chief J P Nadda.

BJP will return to power in Assam in 2021 assembly polls as current dispensation have ensured all-round development of state in last five years Party chief J P Nadda....

Around Rs 47.27 cr spent for uplift of girls from SC families: Ker govt

The Kerala government on Monday said around 12,000 girls from economically backward scheduled caste families in the state have benefitted from the Vatsalyanidi scheme over the last four years.The Left government has so far spent an amount o...

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 delayed for 1 month, What can happen to Armin-Eren in Chapter 139?

The manga lovers across the world are quite happy with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. However, the disappointing part is that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be delayed for a month. Read further to know more in details....

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining rive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021