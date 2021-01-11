Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not 'up to the job': Labour leader renews criticism of UK PM

British Labour leader Keir Starmer criticised Boris Johnson on Monday for repeatedly failing to take quick decisions to fight the novel coronavirus and called on the prime minister to do more to relieve the financial burden on people. With Britain suffering from one of the highest rates of COVID deaths in the world and struggling to reduce a spiralling increase in the number of cases, Starmer renewed his criticism of Johnson by saying he "simply isn't up to the job".

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:46 IST
Not 'up to the job': Labour leader renews criticism of UK PM

British Labour leader Keir Starmer criticised Boris Johnson on Monday for repeatedly failing to take quick decisions to fight the novel coronavirus and called on the prime minister to do more to relieve the financial burden on people.

With Britain suffering from one of the highest rates of COVID deaths in the world and struggling to reduce a spiralling increase in the number of cases, Starmer renewed his criticism of Johnson by saying he "simply isn't up to the job". The British government has warned that hospitals could soon struggle to treat the rising number of cases if people do not follow the restrictions, a message Starmer also took up by calling on everyone "to come together".

"The indecision and delays of the prime minister cost lives and they cost people's jobs," Starmer said in a speech. "The British people will forgive many things. They know the pandemic is difficult. But they also know serial incompetence when they see it – and they know when a prime minister simply isn't up to the job."

A spokesman for Johnson rejected the criticism, saying the prime minister had taken "quick and decisive" action. Johnson has been castigated from all sides over the spread of coronavirus, with even some in his governing Conservative Party taking aim at his seeming reluctance to introduce tougher measures quickly to curb a surge in infections.

Starmer also said he wanted the government to protect more people's money as a new lockdown bites by stopping council tax rises, preventing any cut to welfare payments, extending a ban on evictions and by handing key workers a pay rise. But he backed the government's vaccine programme, which ministers want to offer people in the four highest risk levels, including those over 70, the most clinically vulnerable and frontline health workers, the shots by Feb. 15.

"I hope they do. Let's hold them to that, and let's help them with that," Starmer said. "But then we must deliver even more and double that target in February."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

After delay, Netanyahu''s trial set to resume next month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in February after being postponed because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli court said Monday.The Jerusalem District Court decided the trial will resume F...

429 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die

Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll from the pandemic to 2,736, while 429 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,13,425, according to a health department bulletin.The number of act...

REUTERS NEXT-Weeks not months to revive Iran nuclear deal, IAEA chief says

World powers and Iran have weeks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal after Tehran began to enrich uranium at higher levels and Irans parliament threatened to curb the access of U.N. inspectors next month, the head of the global atomic watchdog ...

Iran reports 6,208 COVID-19 cases, 1,292,614 in total

Tehran Iran, January 11 ANIXinhua Irans health ministry reported 6,208 daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count of nationwide infections to 1,292,614. The pandemic has so far claimed 56,262 lives in Iran, up by 91 in the past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021