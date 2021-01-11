Vaccination drive in Goa to cover 18k health workers first: CM

Over 18,000 frontline healthworkers will be covered in the first phase of the COVID-19vaccination drive set to begin in Goa on January 16, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

He said vaccines will be provided in eight hospitals,but added that the exact number of shots that would be madeavailable to the state was not known yet.

''After the health care workers, the vaccine will begiven to senior citizens. We have enough cold storage chainsgo stock the vaccines,'' he added.

