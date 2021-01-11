Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trial of COVID-19 blood plasma finds no benefit in severely ill patients

An international trial testing convalescent blood plasma on COVID-19 patients with moderate and severe illness has halted enrolment of severely ill COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care after it found no benefit, trial investigators said on Monday. The decision by the REMAP-CAP trial leaders came after an initial analysis of more than 900 severely ill trial participants in intensive care showed that treatment with the product - an antibody-rich plasma taken from people who have recovered from the pandemic disease - did not improve outcomes.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:30 IST
Trial of COVID-19 blood plasma finds no benefit in severely ill patients
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An international trial testing convalescent blood plasma on COVID-19 patients with moderate and severe illness has halted enrolment of severely ill COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care after it found no benefit, trial investigators said on Monday.

The decision by the REMAP-CAP trial leaders came after an initial analysis of more than 900 severely ill trial participants in intensive care showed that treatment with the product - an antibody-rich plasma taken from people who have recovered from the pandemic disease - did not improve outcomes. "There was no evidence of harm associated with the administration of convalescent plasma" (and) the trial is continuing to recruit hospitalised COVID-19 patients who are moderately ill but not in intensive care, scientists leading the trial said in a statement.

"It is biologically plausible that patients who are not producing antibodies at the time of convalescent plasma therapy and those patients with excess virus may benefit more than others. Our additional analyses will explore this," said Manu Shankar-Hari, a clinician and professor of critical care medicine at Britain's Guy's and St Thomas' hospital, who is co-leading the trial. He added that the initial analysis did not assess plasma's effects in hospitalised patients with less severe disease. This "remains a very important question" and would continue to be explored in the ongoing trial, he said.

The underlying hypothesis for using convalescent plasma as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients is that the antibodies it contains could neutralize the virus, stopping it from replicating and halting tissue damage. But this initial analysis leading to the REMAP-CAP pause in enrolment of critically ill patients showed there was a very low probability - 2.2% - that it reduced death rates or decreased the number of days patients needed intensive care.

"Why convalescent plasma does not seem to improve outcome in severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU is not yet known. However, it may be because the lung damage is too advanced for convalescent plasma to make a difference," said Alexis Turgeon, a critical care doctor and professor at Université Laval in Canada, who is also working on the trial. REMAP-CAP is an international clinical trial exploring potential treatments for COVID-19. It has already recruited 4,100 COVID-19 patients at more than 290 clinical sites across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australasia.

Separate findings from REMAP-CAP showed last week that treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with Roche's Actemra or Sanofi's Kevzara arthritis drugs significantly improved survival rates and reduced the amount of time patients need intensive care. The trial is also looking at potential effects of a range of other existing therapies, including anticoagulation medicines, antiplatelet agents, antibiotics, statins and vitamin C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

After delay, Netanyahu''s trial set to resume next month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in February after being postponed because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli court said Monday.The Jerusalem District Court decided the trial will resume F...

429 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die

Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll from the pandemic to 2,736, while 429 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,13,425, according to a health department bulletin.The number of act...

REUTERS NEXT-Weeks not months to revive Iran nuclear deal, IAEA chief says

World powers and Iran have weeks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal after Tehran began to enrich uranium at higher levels and Irans parliament threatened to curb the access of U.N. inspectors next month, the head of the global atomic watchdog ...

Iran reports 6,208 COVID-19 cases, 1,292,614 in total

Tehran Iran, January 11 ANIXinhua Irans health ministry reported 6,208 daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count of nationwide infections to 1,292,614. The pandemic has so far claimed 56,262 lives in Iran, up by 91 in the past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021