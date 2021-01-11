UK aims to vaccinate tens of millions against COVID-19 by the spring

Britain said on Monday it would ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination programme to at least 2 million shots a week in England by the end of January, with the aim of immunising tens of millions of people by the spring.

The shot will be delivered at over 2,700 vaccination sites across England, the government said, putting everybody within 10 miles of a centre or, for a small number of highly rural areas, the vaccine will be brought to them via mobile teams. The expansion of the programme will also mean all adults will be offered a vaccine by the autumn, it said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that 2.4 COVID-19 million vaccination shots had been administered so far in the United Kingdom, with about 2 million people receiving one or two does, including 40% of the over 80s.

