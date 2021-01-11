C'garh: 2.67 lakh health workers to get vaccine first

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TSSingh Deo on Monday said 2.67 lakh health care personnel willbe covered in the first round of COVID-19 vaccination drivefor which 99 centres have been identified across the state.

He was speaking to reporters after participating inPrime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference to discuss theCOVID-19 situation and vaccine roll out in the country.

''The vaccine should reach before January 13 (in thestate) because the drive is to start on January 16. We have totransport it to different parts of the state. In the firstround, 2,67,399 health care personnel will be vaccinated forwhich 99 centres have been identified,'' he said.

''We have 1,349 vaccination centres and as per theavailability of vaccines, more such facilities will beactivated. In a day, 100 people are expected to be vaccinatedin each centre,'' he added.

When asked about challenges in the vaccination drivein remote Naxal-hit areas, he said the health department hasexperience of pulse polio and anti-malaria campaigns in theseareas.

Meanwhile, the state's Director for National HealthMission (NHM), Priyanka Shukla, said vaccination centres havebeen set up in medical colleges, district hospitals, primaryhealth centres, community health centres and and privatehospitals, and details of all health care workers of the statehad been fed in Co-WIN App.

Eligible beneficiaries will be informed through theirregistered mobile number regarding the date, place and time ofvaccination, Shukla, who is also state nodal officer for thecoronavirus vaccination drive, said.

