WHO says Japan has notified them of new COVID-19 variant

The World Health Organization said on Monday it had been notified by Japan of a new variant of the coronavirus discovered there.

Japan's health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a new coronavirus variant in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state. The variant featured 12 mutations, including one also found in highly infections variants discovered in England and South Africa.

