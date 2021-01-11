PM Modi calls for constant vigil as Bird flu spread to 10 states

As the bird flu cases were detected across ten states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease. Prime Minister Modi also asked all states to remain on alert to control the spread of the disease.

"Bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, UP, MP, Delhi and Maharashtra. Poultry farms, zoos, water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu," said Prime Minister Modi today while interacting the chief ministers of the all the states ahead of the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme. This comes as 10 states have so far reported confirmed cases of bird flu in the country and States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation.

"To tackle bird flu, an action plan has been prepared by the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Husbandry ministry, which we need to follow judiciously. District magistrates will play a major role in the fight against the virus. All those states which have so far not reported any cases of bird flu will have to stay alert," PM Modi added. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said that States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, along with proper disposal of carcass and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

"Secretary DAHD requested State Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of humans contracting it," the ministry said. Poultry business owners in Lucknow are saying businesses affected due to Bird Flu. "Usually our business sees hike during winter but it's witnessing 50 per cent slump. We thought of recovering losses suffered during COVID, but with Bird Flu it seems difficult," said one of the shop owner in Kaiserbagh.

Apart from Lucknow, the business of poultry farmers in Chandigarh is suffering due to fears of infection from bird-flu. "The business has slowed down a lot. People are not buying as much chicken as they did before; at least since the past 5- 6 days," said a trader. Moreover, poultry business also took a hit in Patna, amid scares of escalating cases of bird flu in the country. "The number of customers has reduced. People are sceptical of buying chicken and eating it now," said one poultry merchant.

Meanwhile, a plea in Delhi High Court has sought a direction to ensure that no birds are culled in and around Ghazipur poultry market. The plea states that culling in a livestock market, without appropriate licenses and in absence of infrastructure mandated by law, makes it a hotspot for diseases. (ANI)

