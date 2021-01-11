Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece launches online vaccination registration

Additional vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson are expected in the coming months, health ministry official Marios Themistocleous told reporters. Monday's launch of the platform came as authorities allowed kindergartens and primary schools to reopen after two months of distance learning but said the situation would be reviewed every week.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:37 IST
Greece launches online vaccination registration
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Greece launched an online platform on Monday for people to register for vaccinations as authorities prepare to begin rolling out COVID-19 shots for the general public after a first phase of inoculating top priority groups. Along with other European countries, Greece began vaccinating frontline health care staff and elderly and vulnerable residents of nursing homes last month following EU approval of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech .

Starting with those over 85, the rest of the population will start being vaccinated from Jan. 20. "The vaccination train has set off, it's rolling down the track steadily and speeding up," the head of Greece's National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou said in a briefing.

Some 49,661 people, or 0.46% of Greece's population, have been vaccinated so far and the government aims to get some 220,000 covered by the end of the month, building to 70% of the population of 11 million by June. Additional vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson are expected in the coming months, health ministry official Marios Themistocleous told reporters.

Monday's launch of the platform came as authorities allowed kindergartens and primary schools to reopen after two months of distance learning but said the situation would be reviewed every week. Last week authorities extended some COVID lockdown curbs until Jan. 18, including the temporary closure of hospitality venues and non-essential retailers.

Greece weathered the first wave of the pandemic relatively well but a surge in cases since October has badly strained its health system, weakened by a decade-long financial crisis, prompting authorities to order a second lockdown in November. It has so far confirmed 145,179 cases of COVID and 5,302 related deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

Farmers threaten to 'gherao' UP Raj Bhavan on to

A section of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws on Monday threatened to gherao Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23.Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitating farmers would als...

Bird flu: Bengal govt asks districts to be vigilant

As the number of states affectedby bird flu is growing, the West Bengal government on Mondaydirected the districts to step up vigil to check the spread ofthe disease from sick or dead birds to humans and otherdomesticated animals.The state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021