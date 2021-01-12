South Africa secures 20 million vaccines from manufacturers, Ramaphosa says

South Africa secures 20 million vaccines from manufacturers, Ramaphosa saysReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:26 IST
South Africa has secured 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which are expected to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
"We will make further announcements as we conclude our negotiations with vaccine manufacturers," Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.
