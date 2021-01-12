162 sites identified for COVID vaccination in Odisha: CM

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Monday said that the state has made extensivearrangement for mega vaccination drive for COVID-19, startingfrom January 16, in all the 162 identified sites.

Patnaik said, ''162 vaccination sites have beenidentified across districts and necessary infrastructure hasbeen established for this purpose.'' Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said thevaccination drive will be held in all the 30 districts.

The drive will be conducted at medical colleges,government and private hospitals, community health centres andpublic health centres, he said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government's Technical AdviserProf Jayant Panda said the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended forpeople aged above 18 years.

''The vaccines are also helpful against the UK strainof the virus. It will take two months to complete the firstphase of vaccination which will be done free of cost,'' ProfPanda said.

COVID-19 positive patients are advised to take thevaccine shot only after completion of isolation period whilethe people who have been cured of the disease, are alsoadvised to get vaccinated, he said.

Replying a question, Panda said that pregnant womenare vulnerable to infection, but they should take vaccine onlyafter consultation with doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)