Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum tests positive for coronavirus

Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum has tested positive for the coronavirus, she said on Monday in a message published on Twitter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Blum said she was in good health and would be working from home. Colombia's first lady, Maria Juliana Ruiz, tested positive for the coronavirus last November but was asymptomatic .

12-01-2021
Colombia's first lady, Maria Juliana Ruiz, tested positive for the coronavirus last November but was asymptomatic . Her husband, President Ivan Duque, has not tested positive for the virus. Duque has regular coronavirus tests because of his high levels of exposure and busy schedule.

Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez tested positive for the coronavirus in October and was also asymptomatic. The Andean country has reported more than 1.78 million cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 46,114 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease it causes.

