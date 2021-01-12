Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Japanese health officials have detected a new coronavirus variant, which differs from those found in Britain and South Africa, in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state. * The Philippines has secured 25 million doses of vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 02:06 IST
The United States lost more than 22,000 lives to COVID-19 last week, setting a record for the second week in a row, as new cases also hit a weekly high, while British finance minister Rishi Sunak warned that the economy would get worse before it got better. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The EU is in talks to order more of Moderna's vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, according to two EU officials and an internal document. * Britain said it would ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination programme to at least 2 million shots a week, while British retailers called on the police to help enforce the wearing of masks.

* Portugal reported a record daily increase in the number of deaths. * Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in cases in over five months, the country's health authority said.

* India will buy 11 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses off Serum Institute, a source said. * Japanese health officials have detected a new coronavirus variant, which differs from those found in Britain and South Africa, in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state.

* The Philippines has secured 25 million doses of vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. * Bangladesh will begin inoculating people in the first week of February.

AMERICAS * Brazilian researchers will announce more efficacy data on Tuesday for the coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinovac, officials said.

* U.S. President-elect Joe Biden may speed up distribution of vaccines to states, and said he would deliver a plan costing "trillions" of dollars this week. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa has secured 20 million vaccine doses, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. * Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for use in Palestinian self-ruled territory, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said.

* Egypt expects to start receiving vaccines through the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance in the coming weeks, the health minister said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer's partner BioNTech boosted the 2021 delivery target for its vaccine to 2 billion doses, up from 1.3 billion previously. * An independent board in India has found Russia's Sputnik V vaccine safe in a mid-stage trial, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said.

* An international trial testing convalescent blood plasma on COVID-19 patients with moderate and severe illness has halted enrolment of severely ill COVID-19 patients after it found no benefit, trial investigators said. * Russia announced a clinical trial of a one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its vaccine to offer a temporary solution for countries with high infection rates.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks came off record highs partly on caution over rising cases globally, while elevated Treasury yields continued to support the dollar.

* Governor Andrew Cuomo promised a kaleidoscopic mix of "New York tough" plans to jumpstart the state's finances amid COVID-19, create jobs, and ensure racial, social and economic justice for underserved communities. * Irish COVID-19 jobless claims jumped to the highest level in six months.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Veronica Snoj; Edited by Andrew Heavens and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

