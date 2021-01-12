Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico could buy 24 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who traveled to Buenos Aires last week to discuss Argentina's vaccination campaign using Sputnik and the production of AstraZeneca's vaccine, said Mexico reached agreements to potentially acquire the Russian vaccine. "We're thinking that we could use up to 24 million doses of this vaccine, for 12 million people," considering that Sputnik requires two doses, Lopez-Gatell told a regular evening news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 08:23 IST
Mexico could buy 24 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico is considering acquiring 24 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and will receive its first batch of AstraZeneca jabs from Argentina to finish production of them, a top Mexican health official said. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who traveled to Buenos Aires last week to discuss Argentina's vaccination campaign using Sputnik and the production of AstraZeneca's vaccine, said Mexico reached agreements to potentially acquire the Russian vaccine.

"We're thinking that we could use up to 24 million doses of this vaccine, for 12 million people," considering that Sputnik requires two doses, Lopez-Gatell told a regular evening news conference. Citing "reasons of urgency," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Lopez-Gatell would ask about Argentina's experience with the Russian vaccine, including any adverse reactions, to see whether Mexico could also acquire it.

Additionally, Lopez-Gatell said the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine doses produced in Argentina were en route to Mexico and would arrive later on Monday or Tuesday. Both Mexico and Argentina have authorized use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. They plan to manufacture it jointly for distribution in Latin America. Mexico has said shots will be given starting in March.

Mexico is seeking to ramp up its vaccination campaign as coronavirus cases and deaths climb and hospitals in Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico near capacity. On Monday, Mexico reported 7,594 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 662 more fatalities, bringing its total to 1,541,633 infections and 134,368 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the Health Ministry has said, because of little testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pause for breath as bond selloff extends

Stocks took a breather on Tuesday, easing from record highs as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases gave pause, though a selloff in U.S. Treasuries extended as investors reckon on a big spending government.The yield ...

US Soccer players hope to set positive example after riot

A day after last weeks deadly riot in the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, players from the U.S. soccer team gathered in Bradenton, Florida, and considered what they could do to set a positive example for a shaken country.I think obviously we al...

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Vivekananda Jayanti

President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti on Tuesday. The President tweeted, My humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary....

Large number of crows, mynas, herons found dead in Jharkhand's

A large number of crows, mynas and herons were found dead at a village in Jharkhands Dumka district, triggering panic over the possibility of the bird flu outbreak in the area, officials said on Tuesday.District Animal Husbandry Officer Awa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021