Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand to ask international travellers for negative virus test before flying in

"Kiwis are rightly asking why Australia has plans to vaccinate four million people by the end of March while New Zealand won’t start vaccinating the general public until at least July." Australia brought forward its vaccine roll-out two weeks to early March.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:20 IST
New Zealand to ask international travellers for negative virus test before flying in

New Zealand will ask international travelers from most countries to show negative COVID-19 test results before boarding flights to the country as new contagious variants of COVID-19 spread across globally.

"Given the high rates of infection in many countries and evidence of the global spread of more transmissible variants, it's clear that most global air routes will be of critical concern for the foreseeable future," COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement. Hipkins said the pre-departure test requirement would soon expand to all countries and territories excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations.

Travelers would still have to complete the 14-day mandatory quarantine and undergo testing upon arrival in New Zealand. Border closure and a strict national lockdown during the initial phase of the pandemic has helped New Zealand keep numbers relatively low, with just over 1,800 confirmed cases and 25 deaths since the pandemic began.

The country last reported a local case nearly two months ago. Critics have said the government has been taking the new COVID-19 variants too lightly and calls have grown for urgently extending pre-departure testing and accelerate the roll out of vaccines.

The government said it had secured enough vaccines to inoculate all of the country's 5 million people, with agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax. It plans to inoculate border workers only by the end of March and the general public by mid-year.

“New Zealand has fallen behind the rest of the world with its vaccine programme and the government needs to explain why,” opposition National Party leader Judith Collins said in a statement this week. "Kiwis are rightly asking why Australia has plans to vaccinate four million people by the end of March while New Zealand won’t start vaccinating the general public until at least July."

Australia brought forward its vaccine roll-out two weeks to early March. "When we start is less important than when we finish it," Hipkins said at a news conference, adding New Zealand's success in containing gives it time to roll out vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pause for breath as bond selloff extends

Stocks took a breather on Tuesday, easing from record highs as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases gave pause, though a selloff in U.S. Treasuries extended as investors reckon on a big spending government.The yield ...

US Soccer players hope to set positive example after riot

A day after last weeks deadly riot in the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, players from the U.S. soccer team gathered in Bradenton, Florida, and considered what they could do to set a positive example for a shaken country.I think obviously we al...

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Vivekananda Jayanti

President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti on Tuesday. The President tweeted, My humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary....

Large number of crows, mynas, herons found dead in Jharkhand's

A large number of crows, mynas and herons were found dead at a village in Jharkhands Dumka district, triggering panic over the possibility of the bird flu outbreak in the area, officials said on Tuesday.District Animal Husbandry Officer Awa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021