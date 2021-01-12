Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU wraps preliminary talks to buy 60 mln Valneva COVID vaccines

The remainder would be paid by EU governments willing to buy the shot if the vaccine is approved in Europe. Valneva confirmed that it was "in advanced discussions with the European Commission (EC) for the supply of up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine".

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:21 IST
EU wraps preliminary talks to buy 60 mln Valneva COVID vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union said on Tuesday it had concluded exploratory talks with the French drugmaker Valneva for the supply of up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Valneva is the eighth pharmaceutical firm with which the EU has said it is in talks to buy COVID-19 vaccines. It has already signed contracts with six companies, securing nearly 2.3 billion doses. "The envisaged contract with Valneva would provide for the possibility for all EU Member States to purchase together 30 million doses, and they could further purchase up to 30 million more doses," the EU Commission said in a statement, confirming earlier Reuters reports.

Valneva has not yet begun large-scale Phase III clinical trials for its candidate, which is based on an inactivated virus and is, like other leading candidates, expected to need a two-dose regimen. Under the deal, the EU committed to giving the company an undisclosed, non-refundable down payment to secure doses. The remainder would be paid by EU governments willing to buy the shot if the vaccine is approved in Europe.

Valneva confirmed that it was "in advanced discussions with the European Commission (EC) for the supply of up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine". It expects to report initial safety and immunogenicity data in April 2021, and added: "If clinical development is successful, an initial approval may be granted in the second half of 2021."

Valneva is the second French company to receive EU funds to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, after Sanofi, whose vaccine, developed with the British firm GlaxoSmithKline , is still in trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka Opposition legislator jailed for contempt of court

An Opposition parliamentarian in Sri Lanka was on Tuesday sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment for making derogatory comments against the judiciary in 2017. Ranjan Ramanayake, a legislator with the main opposition alliance, Sama...

Industrial production contracts 1.9 pc in November: Govt data.

Industrial production contracts 1.9 pc in November Govt data....

France pushes EU Commission on winemaker support fund after U.S. tariffs

France urged the European Commission on Tuesday to quickly answer its request to compensate French winemakers for U.S. trade tariffs as Washington added new levies on the sector. The U.S. government said on Monday it would begin collecting ...

No overall shortage of oxygen in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, UK health minister says

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, but some patients had to go different hospitals when local capacity has been used up.The limitation is not the supply ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021