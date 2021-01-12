Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand receives requests to register AstraZeneca, Sinovac vaccines

The rest will be the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine, which would be produced by Thai firm Siam Bioscience for local use and export. The vaccine will need to undergo various safety assessments to be registered in Thailand, and once approved, they can be bought by private hospitals, said Food and Drug Administration secretary-general, Paisal Dunkhum.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:37 IST
Thailand receives requests to register AstraZeneca, Sinovac vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand has received applications from AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech to register their COVID-19 vaccines for use in the country, the food and drug agency said on Tuesday.

Thailand previously ordered 63 million vaccine doses from the two companies, which would be enough to inoculate nearly half of its 70 million population. Two million doses will be from Sinovac, which is expected to deliver its first 200,000 doses next month. The rest will be the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine, which would be produced by Thai firm Siam Bioscience for local use and export.

The vaccine will need to undergo various safety assessments to be registered in Thailand, and once approved, they can be bought by private hospitals, said Food and Drug Administration secretary-general, Paisal Dunkhum. "We're processing AstraZeneca's request, which is expected to be approved soon," Paisal said in a statement on Tuesday, without specifying a target date.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said after a weekly cabinet meeting that everyone in the country would get the chance to be inoculated. "I confirm that every Thai will be vaccinated," Prayuth said.

Thailand reported 287 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 10,834 since it detected its first case almost a year ago. It has recorded 67 coronavirus-related fatalities so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lithuanian parliament moves online as coronavirus bites

Lithuanias parliament held its first sitting online on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.The Baltic nation of 2.8 million people had the highest rate of infections in the 27-member European Union in ...

India's Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open.

Indias Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open....

Second U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

A second Democratic U.S. lawmaker said she had tested positive for COVID-19 days after being locked down for hours with other colleagues, including Republicans who did not wear a face mask, to avoid the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.Th...

Pak supports Afghan peace process; leadership should seize historic opportunity: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Islamabad would continue to support the peace process in Afghanistan, urging the Afghan leadership to seize this historic opportunity to establish lasting peace in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021