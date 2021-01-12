Left Menu
Development News Edition

Temporary morgues set up as UK hospitals run out of space

British authorities have had to set up a temporary morgues in some areas after local hospital mortuaries ran out of space due to a surge in deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain has reported record levels of deaths and new infections in the last few weeks, fuelled by a new variant of the coronavirus which has caused a surge in cases, especially in London and southeast England.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:18 IST
Temporary morgues set up as UK hospitals run out of space

British authorities have had to set up a temporary morgues in some areas after local hospital mortuaries ran out of space due to a surge in deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain has reported record levels of deaths and new infections in the last few weeks, fuelled by a new variant of the coronavirus which has caused a surge in cases, especially in London and southeast England. In Surrey, to the south of London, the county's hospital mortuaries have reached their 600 capacity, meaning local authorities have had to start using a temporary morgue.

"To avoid patients who have sadly died being left on wards, or as we have seen overseas left in corridors ... when the mortuaries are reaching capacity, they contact the temporary mortuary to go and collect bodies," a spokesman for the Surrey Resilience Forum said. There were about 170 bodies currently being kept at the Headley Court facility, a former Ministry of Defence site in Leatherhead, he said.

The temporary mortuary, which has space for 845 bodies, was first set up in April during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in Britain. "Over a twelve-week period from April to June, they dealt with 700 bodies. In the last three weeks, we've dealt with 330," the spokesman said.

Similar facilities have been set up or are being set up in London and Kent, also in southeast England. Britain has reported more than 80,000 deaths - the fifth highest death toll globally - and in excess of 3 million COVID cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday it was a perilous moment for the state-run National Health Service, and hospital chiefs have warned that they face being overwhelmed. (Writing by Michael Holden Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice on plea against proposed tractor rally on Republic Day

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear the Centres application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on J...

Bharat Biotech signs agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for supply of 'COVAXIN™[?]' to Brazil

Bharat Biotech has announced that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supply of COVAXIN to Brazil. A team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the Bharat Biotech facility last week to discuss potential export possibili...

UK cracks down on Chinese imports over Uyghur Muslim rights violations

The UK government on Tuesday announced sanctions on sourcing from Chinese businesses in retaliation of the harrowing human rights violations being perpetrated in the Xinjiang province of the country against the Uyghur Muslim minority.UK For...

Industrial production shrinks 1.9 pc in Nov; enters negative zone after 2 months

Industrial production contracted by 1.9 per cent in November, entering the negative territory after a two-month gap, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed on Tuesday.The manufacturing sector --...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021