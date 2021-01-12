Jammu and Kashmir records 113 fresh cases, one more death

Jammu and Kashmir records 113 fresh cases, one more deathPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:31 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 113 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,22,764 while the death toll reached 1,912 with one more fatality, officials said.
Out of the fresh cases, 65 were from Jammu division and 48 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.
The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 48 cases followed by 24 in Srinagar district.
While Rajouri and Kishtwar did not report any fresh cases, 16 other districts had new cases in single digits, the officials said.
The number of active cases dropped to 1,682 in the Union Territory, while 1,19,170 patients have recovered so far, they said.
Meanwhile, the UT reported one COVID-19 death from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.
