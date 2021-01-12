Left Menu
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:40 IST
U'khand records 184 more positive cases of COVID-19
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 93,961 on Tuesday with 184 more people testing positive for the infection, while 11 patients died.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 89 cases, Nainital 43, Haridwar 18, Udham Singh Nagar nine, Pauri six, Almora and Uttarkashi four each, Theri three, Bageshwar, Chamoli and Rudraprayag two each, and Champawat and Pithoragarh one each, state health department bulletin here said.

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll so far to 1,589, the bulletin said.

A total of 88,472 infected people have recuperated from the infection, 1,257 have migrated out of the state and 2,643 are under treatment, it said.

