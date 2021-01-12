Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain aims for all care home residents to get first COVID-19 vaccine dose by weekend

Spain took delivery of 35,700 doses of U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna's recently-approved vaccine on Tuesday morning, and expects to receive 600,000 doses by the third week of February, Illa said. Health ministry data showed some 406,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered by Monday, about 55% of total stocks.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:42 IST
Spain aims for all care home residents to get first COVID-19 vaccine dose by weekend
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain aims for all its nursing home residents to have received a first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus by the end of the week, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.

Since kicking off its vaccination campaign at the end of December and with new infections on the rise, Spain has focused its efforts on inoculating elderly nursing-home residents who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. During the first wave of infection from March-May the virus devastated the care-home population, killing some 20,000 people, according to preliminary data reported by El Pais newspaper and broadcaster RTVE. The total official death toll from the virus now stands at 52,275.

From Jan. 18, health authorities will begin administering the second round of the double-dose Pfizer-BioNTech jab to the earliest recipients of the first shot. "We believe this week Spain will reach cruising speed in its vaccination plan," Illa said.

"This weekend we continued vaccinating in many places, despite Storm Filomena," he added, referring to the storm that blanketed much of the country with snow and cut off transport links to the capital. Spain took delivery of 35,700 doses of U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna's recently-approved vaccine on Tuesday morning, and expects to receive 600,000 doses by the third week of February, Illa said.

Health ministry data showed some 406,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered by Monday, about 55% of total stocks. The inoculation campaign is all the more important after a record surge in coronavirus infections over the weekend that brought the cumulative tally to 2,111,782..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Members of SC panel on agri laws pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions

Protesting farmer unions Tuesday made it clear that they will not call off their agitation until the three farm laws are repealed, while raising doubts over the neutrality of the four-member panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the ...

SC issues notice on plea against proposed tractor rally on Republic Day

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear the Centres application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on J...

Bharat Biotech signs agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for supply of 'COVAXIN™[?]' to Brazil

Bharat Biotech has announced that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supply of COVAXIN to Brazil. A team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the Bharat Biotech facility last week to discuss potential export possibili...

UK cracks down on Chinese imports over Uyghur Muslim rights violations

The UK government on Tuesday announced sanctions on sourcing from Chinese businesses in retaliation of the harrowing human rights violations being perpetrated in the Xinjiang province of the country against the Uyghur Muslim minority.UK For...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021