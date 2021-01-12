Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Bharat Biotech to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil

India's Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with a medicine distributor to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil, it said on Tuesday, even as the shot's emergency use approval in its home country has faced criticism.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:49 IST
India's Bharat Biotech to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil

India's Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with a medicine distributor to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil, it said on Tuesday, even as the shot's emergency use approval in its home country has faced criticism. India's drug regulator has given emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, as well as to AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield vaccine, which is being produced by the Serum Institute of India.

But health experts and opposition lawmakers have criticised approval of COVAXIN due to a lack of efficacy data, which the manufacturer is still conducting. Bharat Biotech said it has signed an agreement with a Brazil-based pharmaceutical seller, Precisa Medicamentos, to supply COVAXIN.

"It is understood between both parties that supplies of COVAXIN (are) to be prioritised for the public market, through a direct procurement by the government of Brazil," the Indian company said in a statement. Criticism of India's approval of the vaccine has grown after news that a regulatory panel approved the shot just one day after asking the vaccine maker for more evidence it would work.

Bharat Biotech, which developed COVAXIN with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said supplies to the private market would depend on authorization from the Brazilian regulatory authority. Brazil has registered over 8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen over 203,000, the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

Brazil has signed agreements to receive other COVID-19 vaccines. Authorities there are facing growing pressure to speed up the vaccine rollout, which is lagging regional peers. Mexico, Chile and Argentina have already begun immunizations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Members of SC panel on agri laws pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions

Protesting farmer unions Tuesday made it clear that they will not call off their agitation until the three farm laws are repealed, while raising doubts over the neutrality of the four-member panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the ...

SC issues notice on plea against proposed tractor rally on Republic Day

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear the Centres application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on J...

Bharat Biotech signs agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for supply of 'COVAXIN™[?]' to Brazil

Bharat Biotech has announced that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supply of COVAXIN to Brazil. A team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the Bharat Biotech facility last week to discuss potential export possibili...

UK cracks down on Chinese imports over Uyghur Muslim rights violations

The UK government on Tuesday announced sanctions on sourcing from Chinese businesses in retaliation of the harrowing human rights violations being perpetrated in the Xinjiang province of the country against the Uyghur Muslim minority.UK For...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021