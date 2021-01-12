Left Menu
Mumbai reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

On the second day in a row,Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positivecases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.

With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbai'scumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while the deathtoll mounted to 11,202.

Mumbai had reported 434 coronavirus positive cases andnine deaths the day before, the civic body said.

With 13,250 new tests conducted on Tuesday forcoronavirus, the overall number of the samples tested so farin Mumbai went up to 25,18,221.

A total of 440 patients were discharged from hospitalsafter treatment, taking the number of recoveries in Mumbai to2,80,322, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of active cases in Mumbai rose marginallyto 7,390 from 7,364 casesthe day before.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the megapolisnow stands at 365 days, while the growth rate of such cases is0.21 per cent, the BMC said.

