Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 5th National Kayakalp Awards

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare inaugurated the 5th National Kayakalp Awards along with Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey through a video conference.

In the beginning, Dr Harsh Vardhan reminded everyone about the clarion call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for Swachhagraha from Rajpath. He said, "Swachh Bharat Mission's (SBM) foundation was laid down on 2nd October 2014. Swachh Bharat Mission in its eighth year of implementation has become a National Movement which has been able to evoke a sense of responsibility and pride in the citizens of the country."

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India launched a National Initiative 'Kayakalp' on 15th May 2015 to ensure hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness in Public Health Facilities in India. Those District Hospitals, Sub-divisional hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and Health & Wellness Centres in the public healthcare system who have achieved a high level of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control were recognised and felicitated with the award.

Applauding the importance of Kayakalp scheme Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Kayakalp has not only been able to facelift the condition of public health facilities but has also made a significant impact in improving the behaviour of masses. This paradigm shift is well reflected in the number of 'Satisfied' patients as reported through 'MeraAspataal'.

He continued in this regard, "Importance of Kayakalp initiative has been amply demonstrated during the current COVID pandemic. Public Health System of the country rose to the occasion to manage the global emergency commendably. The mortality rate due to COVID in India has been one of the lowest in the world. The credit of such spectacular performance goes to the commitment of the States, dedication of doctors, nurses, paramedical & support staff and strengthening of hospitals and health centres, undertaken during the last couple of years."

Dr Harsh Vardhan noted significant success under Kayakalp. He said, "The scheme, which saw the participation of 716 District Hospitals and central government institutions in its first year has spread to 26,172 public health facilities now. In the last year 2019-20, the number of Kayakalp facilities has increased to 7,615."

He added, "Encouraged by the success of Kayakalp initiative, MoHFW had collaborated with Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and launched Swachh SwasthSarvatra (SSS) program, under which, one community health centre (CHCs) situated within ODF block receives a one-time grant of Rs. 10.00 lakhs under the NHM for undertaking improvement activities, so that the CHC becomes Kayakalp CHC."

Highlighting the fact that the success stories of Kayakalp are not limited to India, the Minister said, "Kayakalp is an internationally acclaimed, countrywide, visionary programme. It has also been internationally applauded during 72nd World Health Assembly, held on 20-28th May 2019. The success of Kayakalp is duly recognized in Global Baseline Report 2019 published by WHO, UNICEF and JMP."

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "The Kayakalp has created a lot of enthusiasm and healthy competition among Govt. Hospitals and it has brought a sense of pride, ownership among health providers and involvement of local leaders, communities, NGOs, PRIs, local bodies and private sector hospitals. I am very happy to see a steady increase in the number of healthcare facilities achieving the benchmark score and will like to see all the healthcare facilities achieving the benchmark score by the year 2022 when we welcome the New India on the occasion of 75 years of India's independence."

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "Kayakalp has made cleanliness an important part of our life which will lead to a healthy living in all the people. It enhances harmony among people. I congratulate and thank all those who are instrumental in maintaining the cleanliness during the pandemic."

In the end, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "I compliment central government institutions for providing clinical leadership in the management of COVID patients. Role of states and health facilities has been commendable in providing great ambience and high-Quality COVID care."

Ms Vandana Gurnani, AS&MD, NHM, Sh. VikashSheel, Jt. Secretary, Ms Gayatri Mishra, Jt. Secretary, Nilambuj Sharan, Jt. Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry were present at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)