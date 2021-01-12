Gujarat sees 602 new COVID-19 cases, 855 recoveries, 3 deaths

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally roseto 2,53,161 with the addition of 602 new cases on Tuesday, thestate health department said.

With three more deaths, the total number of fatalitiesin the state increased to 4,350, it said.

A total of 855 people were discharged during the day,taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,41,372, thedepartment said, adding that the COVID-19 case recovery rateof the state has improved to 95.34 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 7,439 active cases.

The health department did not share the data of thenew tests conducted in Gujarat for coronavirus detection andthe total number of samples tested so far.

One patient died each in Ahmedabad, Botad and Vadodaraduring the day.

At 133, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of newcases in the state in the day, followedby Surat whichreported 121 cases, Vadodara 110, and Rajkot 72.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 17 newcases, Bhavnagar 14, Anand 12, Bharuch, Dahod and Panchmahal11 each, Kheda 10, Jamnagar and Junagadh nine each, etc.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,53,161, new cases 602, deaths 4,350, active cases7,439.

In the Union Territory (UT) of Daman, Diu, Dadra andNagar Haveli, no new COVID-19 case or recovery was reportedduring the day.

The caseload in the UT stands at 3,354 and the countof recoveries is 3,347, officials said.

