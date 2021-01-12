Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat sees 602 new COVID-19 cases, 855 recoveries, 3 deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:28 IST
Gujarat sees 602 new COVID-19 cases, 855 recoveries, 3 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally roseto 2,53,161 with the addition of 602 new cases on Tuesday, thestate health department said.

With three more deaths, the total number of fatalitiesin the state increased to 4,350, it said.

A total of 855 people were discharged during the day,taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,41,372, thedepartment said, adding that the COVID-19 case recovery rateof the state has improved to 95.34 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 7,439 active cases.

The health department did not share the data of thenew tests conducted in Gujarat for coronavirus detection andthe total number of samples tested so far.

One patient died each in Ahmedabad, Botad and Vadodaraduring the day.

At 133, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of newcases in the state in the day, followedby Surat whichreported 121 cases, Vadodara 110, and Rajkot 72.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 17 newcases, Bhavnagar 14, Anand 12, Bharuch, Dahod and Panchmahal11 each, Kheda 10, Jamnagar and Junagadh nine each, etc.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,53,161, new cases 602, deaths 4,350, active cases7,439.

In the Union Territory (UT) of Daman, Diu, Dadra andNagar Haveli, no new COVID-19 case or recovery was reportedduring the day.

The caseload in the UT stands at 3,354 and the countof recoveries is 3,347, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

House of the Dragon development revealed, what more we know on Season 1

Since Game of Thrones enthusiasts learnt about the making of House of the Dragon, they are passionately waiting to know what they can see in the first season. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent prequel of Game of Thrones...

China's Sinovac vaccine has "general efficacy" of 50.4% in Brazil trials, says Butantan

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.38 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, the companys local partners said on Tuesday, revealing a more modest figure after pressure for more transparency.On Thursday...

High ammonia content in Yamuna, water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board DJB on Tuesday said water supply will remain affected in parts of the city due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.As the level of ammonia in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond is high and on increasing trend, water productio...

Golf-Augusta National plans to have some fans at Masters

Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday it plans to have limited spectator attendance at the Masters in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Masters, which is traditionally held in early April, was postponed in 2020 until Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021