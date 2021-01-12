Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy reports 616 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 14,242 new cases

The country has also reported 2.303 million cases to date, the health ministry said. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,712 on Tuesday, up 109 from a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:40 IST
Italy reports 616 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 14,242 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 616 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, up from 448 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,242 from 12,532.

Some 141,641 swab tests were carried out in the past day, against a previous 91,656. Italy has registered 79,819 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.303 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,712 on Tuesday, up 109 from a day earlier. There were 196 new admissions to intensive care units, against 168 the day before.

The total number of intensive care patients fell by six to 2,636. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by around 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No threat to Haryana govt, say Haryana CM, Dy CM after meeting HM Amit Shah

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers agitation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said there is no threat to the BJP-JJP coalition government and it will complete...

House of the Dragon development revealed, what more we know on Season 1

Since Game of Thrones enthusiasts learnt about the making of House of the Dragon, they are passionately waiting to know what they can see in the first season. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent prequel of Game of Thrones...

China's Sinovac vaccine has "general efficacy" of 50.4% in Brazil trials, says Butantan

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.38 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, the companys local partners said on Tuesday, revealing a more modest figure after pressure for more transparency.On Thursday...

High ammonia content in Yamuna, water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board DJB on Tuesday said water supply will remain affected in parts of the city due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.As the level of ammonia in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond is high and on increasing trend, water productio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021