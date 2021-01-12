Left Menu
With 626 bird deaths reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the toll increased to 3,947, amid cases of avian influenza in 16 districts of the state, according to a report. So far, 223 birds have died in Chittorgarh, out of which nine samples were sent to Bhopal for examination and all tested positive.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With 626 bird deaths reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the toll increased to 3,947, amid cases of avian influenza in 16 districts of the state, according to a report. Five samples of birds sent from Jhunjhunu district have tested positive for the infection whereas samples sent from Bharatpur and Jodhpur came out negative. According to the report released by the state animal husbandry department, 349 crows, 52 pigeons, 22 peacocks and 203 other birds died on Tuesday. The death toll of birds since December 25 stands 3,947 so far, it said. Chittorgarh has the highest number of positive reports. So far, 223 birds have died in Chittorgarh, out of which nine samples were sent to Bhopal for examination and all tested positive. Jaipur has reported the highest number of deaths. So far, a total of 686 birds have died in Jaipur followed by 433 birds in Jhalawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

