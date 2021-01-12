Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia - TASS

Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech , did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Pfizer as saying that this year it would only ship its vaccine to countries where it has already signed government-level contracts.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:56 IST
Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia - TASS
Representative image

Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday. Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research institutes. They have been used to inoculate over a million people since Moscow's mass-vaccination programme began last month, authorities say.

"Pfizer is considering the possibility of applying to register its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the Russian Federation," TASS cited the company as saying in a statement. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech , did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Pfizer as saying that this year it would only ship its vaccine to countries where it has already signed government-level contracts. No contract for delivery has been signed with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No threat to Haryana govt, say Haryana CM, Dy CM after meeting HM Amit Shah

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers agitation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said there is no threat to the BJP-JJP coalition government and it will complete...

House of the Dragon development revealed, what more we know on Season 1

Since Game of Thrones enthusiasts learnt about the making of House of the Dragon, they are passionately waiting to know what they can see in the first season. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent prequel of Game of Thrones...

China's Sinovac vaccine has "general efficacy" of 50.4% in Brazil trials, says Butantan

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.38 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, the companys local partners said on Tuesday, revealing a more modest figure after pressure for more transparency.On Thursday...

High ammonia content in Yamuna, water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board DJB on Tuesday said water supply will remain affected in parts of the city due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.As the level of ammonia in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond is high and on increasing trend, water productio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021