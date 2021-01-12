Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia - TASS
Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech , did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Pfizer as saying that this year it would only ship its vaccine to countries where it has already signed government-level contracts.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:56 IST
Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday. Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research institutes. They have been used to inoculate over a million people since Moscow's mass-vaccination programme began last month, authorities say.
"Pfizer is considering the possibility of applying to register its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the Russian Federation," TASS cited the company as saying in a statement. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech , did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Pfizer as saying that this year it would only ship its vaccine to countries where it has already signed government-level contracts. No contract for delivery has been signed with Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 10,976 - RKI
Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 missing
U.S. embassy urges China to release 12 Hong Kong fugitives
Health News Roundup: Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022; U.S. CDC reports 330,901 total deaths from coronavirus and more
Russian ship sinks in Barents Sea, fate of 17 people onboard unknown