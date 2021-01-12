Karnataka receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine of 6.48 lakh doses

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said that 6.48 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 54 boxes have arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The Minister visited a vaccination center near Anand Rao circle in Bangalore.

"The vaccine is completely safe and another consignment will be received soon. A total of 6.48 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 54 boxes has arrived in Bengaluru today, and they have been stored in a storage facility near Anand Rao circle in a good condition and stored in a set temperature here," he said while speaking to the media. "Tomorrow 1.40 lakh doses of vaccine will be received in Belagavi," he added.

The Minister said that all health warriors who are relentlessly working in this fight against Covid-19 will get the vaccine in the first phase starting January 16. "More people will be vaccinated after 4 months as more vaccines would be manufactured by then. Staff are trained for safe handling and transportation of vaccines. There is no doubt about the efficiency of officials of the health department. Everything is being carried out as per the rules. A total of 2 lakh staff have been trained to administer the vaccine," said the Minister.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16. The two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the centre.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the central government is having close collaboration with states and union territories for vaccine roll-out. "All preparations are on track for vaccine roll-out from January 16," he said. (ANI)

