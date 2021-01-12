Left Menu
Bengal logs 751 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths; recovery rate 96.91 pc

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 recovery rate inWest Bengal rose to 96.91 per cent on Tuesday after 879 morepeople were discharged from various hospitals in the state,the health department said.

The toll increased to 9,975 after 18 fatalities wereregistered in Bengal, the department said in its bulletin.

At least 751 fresh cases were recorded in the state,taking the tally to 5,62,072.

Bengal currently has 7,392 active cases.

Kolkata accounted for 10 deaths, neighbouring North 24Parganas four, and one each fatality was reported from South24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah and Nadia, the bulletin said.

Of the 18 deaths, 13 were due to the comorbidities,where COVID-19 was ''incidental'', it said.

The city also recorded the maximum number of freshcases at 230, followed by North 24 Parganas at 220, it said.

As many as 33,024 samples were tested in West Bengalsince Monday, taking the total number of such clinicalexaminations to 74,97,837, the bulletin added.

