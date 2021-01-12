Sikkim to get 12,500 doses of COVID vaccine soon: chief secretary

Sikkim to get 12,500 doses of COVID vaccine soon: chief secretaryPTI | Gangtok | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:32 IST
Sikkim will receive 12,500 vialsof COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of days for theinoculation exercise beginning from January 16, a top officialsaid on Tuesday.
Chief Secretary SC Gupta said that data of 9,414 statehealth workers, 148 central health workers and 5,511 frontlineworkers was registered on CoWIN, a digital platform createdfor real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery anddistribution.
The new STNM Hospital in East district and thedistrict hospital in West Sikkim will be the two sites wherevaccination will be done, he said after a meeting of the StateSteering Committee to review preparedness for the inoculation.
He called for a coordinated approach from all linedepartments in various stages of vaccination drive in thestate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- SC Gupta
- StateSteering Committee
- East district
- STNM Hospital
- West Sikkim