Sikkim to get 12,500 doses of COVID vaccine soon: chief secretary

Sikkim will receive 12,500 vialsof COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of days for theinoculation exercise beginning from January 16, a top officialsaid on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary SC Gupta said that data of 9,414 statehealth workers, 148 central health workers and 5,511 frontlineworkers was registered on CoWIN, a digital platform createdfor real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery anddistribution.

The new STNM Hospital in East district and thedistrict hospital in West Sikkim will be the two sites wherevaccination will be done, he said after a meeting of the StateSteering Committee to review preparedness for the inoculation.

He called for a coordinated approach from all linedepartments in various stages of vaccination drive in thestate.

