Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 06:23 IST
Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday. Trujillo is in good health and is isolating following his positive test result, the defense ministry said, adding the minister will continue to work virtually.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign affairs reported that Foreign Minister Claudia Blum had tested positive for coronavirus. Other notable people to be infected include First Lady Maria Juliana Ruiz, who tested positive in November, and Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez, who tested positive in October.

President Ivan Duque has not tested positive. Duque has regular coronavirus tests because of his high level of exposure and busy schedule. The Andean country has reported more than 1.8 million coronavirus infections, as well as 46,782 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease it causes.

