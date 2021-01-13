China reports 115 new coronavirus cases, biggest increase in five months

Mainland China reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 12, up from 55 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, the highest daily increase in more than five months. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 107 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 38 from 81 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,706, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

