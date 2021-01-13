Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan set to expand state of emergency, public cools to Olympics

The move comes after the governors of Osaka, Kyoto and other hard-hit prefectures requested the government issue the emergency state, which gives local authorities the legal basis to place restrictions on residents' movements and businesses. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been wary about taking measures that would hamper economic activity, while he has put on a brave face against the mounting challenges of hosting the delayed Olympics in Tokyo this year.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:43 IST
Japan set to expand state of emergency, public cools to Olympics
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Japanese government said on Wednesday it wants to expand a state of emergency it declared for the Tokyo area last week to seven more prefectures, as the public's hopes for a Summer Olympics fade with the steady spread of COVID-19. The move comes after the governors of Osaka, Kyoto and other hard-hit prefectures requested the government issue the emergency state, which gives local authorities the legal basis to place restrictions on residents' movements and businesses.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been wary about taking measures that would hamper economic activity, while he has put on a brave face against the mounting challenges of hosting the delayed Olympics in Tokyo this year. Japan has recorded some 298,000 coronavirus cases and 4,192 deaths so far, according to public broadcaster NHK.

As coronavirus infections hover at record-high levels in a third wave in Japan, opinion polls have shown a public increasingly opposed to holding the Summer Games this year - and growing frustration with Suga. In a weekend survey by NHK, just 16% of respondents said the Games should go ahead this year - down 11 percentage points from the previous poll last month - while a combined 77% thought they should be cancelled or postponed. The Games are set for July 23-Aug. 8.

At the start of a meeting with a government advisory panel, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura asked for approval to add Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Aichi, Gifu and Tochigi prefectures to a state of emergency from Thursday. Suga is expected to announce the plan at a 7 p.m. (1000 GMT) news conference.

"Unless we rein in infections in big cities, we can't stop the spread nationally," Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said at the same meeting. The latest emergency declaration covering 55% of Japan's population of 126 million is set to last through Feb. 7 and is much narrower in scope than the first one last spring. It focuses on combating transmission in bars and restaurants, while urging people to stay home as much as possible.

TRUST ISSUES Suga has been criticised for what many observers have said was a slow and confusing response to the pandemic. That is a sharp reversal from the strong support he enjoyed at the start of his tenure, when he was perceived as a "man of the people" capable of pushing through reforms and taking on the stodgy bureaucracy.

Among the most controversial moves has been a scheme that subsidised local tourism, encouraging millions to travel domestically. That programme was put on hold late last year. Political analyst Atsuo Ito said he saw two major problems with Suga's response to the pandemic: that it was incremental and slow, and that he was a poor communicator.

In his previous role as chief cabinet secretary and top government spokesman, Suga had held twice-daily press conferences. "He has almost no skill at messaging. Even at press conferences he's looking down and reading notes. That doesn't invite trust from citizens... The result is that his support ratings are falling," Ito said.

Suga's approval rate fell below those who disapproved for the first time in an NHK poll since he took office in September - by 40% to 41%. The poll also showed 88% think Feb. 7 is too early to lift the state of emergency - a view shared by many experts.

"It's very unlikely we'll see cases go down after just a month," said Yoshihito Niki, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Showa University Hospital. "Japan has been called a success story and there's been discussion about the so-called Factor X - something that makes the Japanese more resistant to the virus - but that's a complete fantasy," Niki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Deaf, mute girl gangraped, eyes damaged in Bihar; 3 arrested

A 15-year-old deaf andmute girl has been allegedly gangraped in Bihars Madhubanidistrict and her eyes were damaged with a sharp object so thatshe couldnt identify the perpetrators, police said onWednesday.Both her eyes were damaged but it i...

Andy Flower will replace Misbah as Pakistan's coach, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday said Andy Flower will soon replace Misbah-ul-Haq as the coach of Pakistans senior cricket team. I am telling you the decision to sack Misbah has been made, Andy Flower will be replacing him....

Biting cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with Narnaul being the coldest place in both the states at 1.4 degrees Celsius.Narnaul in Haryana recorded a low of three notches below the normal. Hisa...

Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'The Girl on The Train' to hit Netflix in February

Thriller movie The Girl on The Train, starring Parineeti Chopra, is now set to release on Netflix on February 26, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021