Germany cannot lift all coronavirus restrictions at end of January - minister

Germany cannot lift all coronavirus restrictions at end of January - ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:10 IST
Germany will not be able to lift all restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the beginning of February, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.
There would be a need to reduce contacts for another two or three months, Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jens Spahn
- Spahn
- Germany