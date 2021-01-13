Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea church leader acquitted on charge of blocking virus effort -Yonhap

A South Korean court acquitted on Wednesday the leader of a Christian sect charged with obstructing efforts to stamp out one of the world's first big surges of novel coronavirus infections, the Yonhap news agency said. Lee Man-hee, a self-proclaimed messiah who founded and heads the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, had been accused of violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act by providing incomplete lists of church members requested by health authorities to trace suspected coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:08 IST
S.Korea church leader acquitted on charge of blocking virus effort -Yonhap
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A South Korean court acquitted on Wednesday the leader of a Christian sect charged with obstructing efforts to stamp out one of the world's first big surges of novel coronavirus infections, the Yonhap news agency said.

Lee Man-hee, a self-proclaimed messiah who founded and heads the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, had been accused of violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act by providing incomplete lists of church members requested by health authorities to trace suspected coronavirus infections. The church was at the centre of the first major COVID-19 epidemic outside China early last year, with nearly 4,200 of its 310,000 followers infected after attending a service in the city of Daegu.

Authorities at the time complained that Lee was not fully cooperating when it came to providing the names of everyone who might have attended services at the church. Prosecutors had sought a five-year jail term and 3 million won ($2,700) in fines for Lee.

Lee denied any wrongdoing. He apologised that some church members had caught the virus. The Suwon District Court acquitted him of the charges, saying lists of church members did not constitute key elements of epidemiological surveys as defined in the law, Yonhap said.

The court, however, found Lee guilty of embezzling 5.6 billion won ($5.11 million) of church funds to build a residence, and using government facilities for religious services without approval, handing him a four-year suspended prison sentence. Court officials were not immediately available for comment.

The church welcomed Lee's acquittal of the COVID-19 accusations but expressed "deep regret" that he had been found guilty of the other charges. It said it would appeal to prove his innocence. ($1 = 1,094.9900 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves $34.4 mln disbursement for Central African Republic

The International Monetary Funds IMF executive board approved a disbursement to Central African Republic of about 34.4 million after completing the first and second reviews of its 115 million loan program, the Fund said on Wednesday. The co...

Heavily guarded prosecutor takes on Italy's mob powerhouse

Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri has spent the past three decades battling Italys most powerful mob group, the Ndrangheta, renouncing any semblance of a normal life as he seeks to break its grip on his native Calabria.The toe of Italys boot, Cala...

Indonesia sees new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 11,278 new coronavirus infections and 306 additional deaths, a new record for daily cases and fatalities, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.The new data brought total infections to 858,043 and de...

Chandrababu Naidu burns Andhra govt orders on farmers in Bhogi bonfire

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday burnt the state government orders issued over farmers in Bhogi bonfire at Paritala in Krishna district. Naidu, along with the peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021