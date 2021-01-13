Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:38 IST
Indonesia new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 11,278 new coronavirus infections and 306 additional deaths, a new record for daily cases and fatalities, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.

The new data brought total infections to 858,043 and deaths to 24,951.

Also Read: Indonesia bans hardline Islamic Defender's Front group

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

CCI approves joint control in Virtusa Corp by Austin, GIC Investor and CPPIB Investor

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Selling badges, stickers at Singhu border: Farmers' stir give many vendors chance to revive income

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Rakesh Arora used to be a vendor at the India Gate, but his business did not pick up after lockdown. Now, the farmers stir at the Singhu border has given him an chance to improve livelihood, selling badges a...

Consider Rao's age, health while making submissions: HC to NIA

The Bombay High Court onWednesday said the NIA and the Maharashtra government shouldconsider the age and health condition of poet-activistVaravara Rao, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist linkscase, while making submissions on his bail pl...

Committee looking into issues raised by Sachin Pilot: Congress leader K C Venugopal

The issues raised by Sachin Pilot are being looked into by a committee formed for the purpose, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday, months after the former deputy chief minister and 18 MLAs rebelled against the Ashok ...

Epic draw at SCG done with, injury-ravaged India aim to break into Australia's fortress at The Gabba

By Nidhima Taneja There have been injuries, banters and episodes of racial abuse -- from the hostile Aussie crowd -- that the visiting Indian team has had to face on their current tour of Australia. But this group of men has shown tremendou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021