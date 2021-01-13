Indonesia new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 11,278 new coronavirus infections and 306 additional deaths, a new record for daily cases and fatalities, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.

The new data brought total infections to 858,043 and deaths to 24,951.

