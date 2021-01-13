Malaysia to study Sinovac clinical trial data before approving vaccine -minister

Malaysia to study Sinovac clinical trial data before approving vaccine -ministerReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:44 IST
Malaysia, which is negotiating supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine with China's Sinovac Biotech, will only go ahead with procurement if it satisfies the safety and efficacy standards of local regulators, a minister said on Wednesday.
Malaysia will first review Sinovac's clinical data before deciding, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Twitter, after Brazilian clinical trials found the efficacy of Sinovac's vaccine to be well below the rate announced previously.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Science
- Khairy Jamaluddin
- Malaysia
- Sinovac
- Sinovac Biotech
- Brazilian
ALSO READ
India starts probe into alleged exports subsidisation of aluminium item by Malaysia
AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science' - Johnson
Malaysia logs 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, 110,485 in total
US bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labour
Science News Roundup: Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost