Malaysia to study Sinovac clinical trial data before approving vaccine -minister

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:44 IST
Malaysia, which is negotiating supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine with China's Sinovac Biotech, will only go ahead with procurement if it satisfies the safety and efficacy standards of local regulators, a minister said on Wednesday.

Malaysia will first review Sinovac's clinical data before deciding, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Twitter, after Brazilian clinical trials found the efficacy of Sinovac's vaccine to be well below the rate announced previously.

