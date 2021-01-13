Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:09 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.
4:49 p.m.
Promising new antibodies against novel coronavirus found. 4:10 p.m.
Transported 3.5 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines to 11 cities on Wednesday: SpiceJet.
4:00 p.m.
Tripura receives first lot of 56,500 doses of COVID vaccine.
3:17 p.m.
Delhi government allows schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18.
3:02 p.m.
Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre fails to do so: Arvind Kejriwal.
2:33 p.m.
Covaxin shipped to 11 cities in India- Bharat Biotech.
2:30 p.m.
First batch of 94,000 doses of Covishield vaccine reaches Madhya Pradesh.
2:13 p.m.
Novel coronavirus may resemble common cold in future, scientists predict.
2:07 p.m.
Kerala gets first Covishield vaccine consignment.
1:47 p.m.
Second consignment of coronavirus vaccine reaches Karnataka.
12:45 p.m.
Second COVID vaccine consignment arrives in Odisha.
12:18 p.m.
China sees spike in coronavirus cases ahead of WHO team visit to probe COVID-19 origins.
11:59 a.m.
29 new cases added to Puducherry's COVID-19 tally.
11:51 a.m.
10:23 a.m.
23,500 doses of Covishield vaccine reach Goa.
10:09 a.m.
Three new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally at 4,966.
9:48 a.m.
Four new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,303.
9:44 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,14,507 while 1,01,29,111 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.
9:41 a.m.
Single day rise of 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, 202 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,04,95,147, death toll to 1,51,529: Government.
9:18 a.m.
No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,17,088.
8:54 a.m.
Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC.
8:06 a.m.
Mumbai airport begins COVID-19 vaccine transportation; 2,400 vials airlifted to Goa.
