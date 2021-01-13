Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

4:49 p.m.

Promising new antibodies against novel coronavirus found. 4:10 p.m.

Transported 3.5 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines to 11 cities on Wednesday: SpiceJet.

4:00 p.m.

Tripura receives first lot of 56,500 doses of COVID vaccine.

3:17 p.m.

Delhi government allows schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18.

3:02 p.m.

Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre fails to do so: Arvind Kejriwal.

2:33 p.m.

Covaxin shipped to 11 cities in India- Bharat Biotech.

2:30 p.m.

First batch of 94,000 doses of Covishield vaccine reaches Madhya Pradesh.

2:13 p.m.

Novel coronavirus may resemble common cold in future, scientists predict.

2:07 p.m.

Kerala gets first Covishield vaccine consignment.

1:47 p.m.

Second consignment of coronavirus vaccine reaches Karnataka.

12:45 p.m.

Second COVID vaccine consignment arrives in Odisha.

12:18 p.m.

China sees spike in coronavirus cases ahead of WHO team visit to probe COVID-19 origins.

11:59 a.m.

29 new cases added to Puducherry's COVID-19 tally.

11:51 a.m.

10:23 a.m.

23,500 doses of Covishield vaccine reach Goa.

10:09 a.m.

Three new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally at 4,966.

9:48 a.m.

Four new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,303.

9:44 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,14,507 while 1,01,29,111 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.

9:41 a.m.

Single day rise of 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, 202 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,04,95,147, death toll to 1,51,529: Government.

9:18 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,17,088.

8:54 a.m.

Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC.

8:06 a.m.

Mumbai airport begins COVID-19 vaccine transportation; 2,400 vials airlifted to Goa.