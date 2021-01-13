Putin tells Russian officials to begin mass coronavirus vaccinations next week

Putin tells Russian officials to begin mass coronavirus vaccinations next weekReuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:50 IST
President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian officials on Wednesday to open up Russia's vaccination programme against the coronavirus to more people and to begin mass inoculations starting from next week.
Russia, which has the world's fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases, started large-scale vaccinations last month.
Putin made the comments speaking on state television.
